Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

OTCMKTS:MGRUF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 47 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.6 billion and approximately 8.3 million square feet of leasable space.

