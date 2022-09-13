mStable USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $40.97 million and approximately $11,882.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable.

Buying and Selling mStable USD

According to CryptoCompare, “The mStable Standard is a protocol with the goal of making stablecoins and other tokenized assets easy, robust, and profitable.”

