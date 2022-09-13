Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 616.1% in August

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 616.1% from the August 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MURGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.20.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

Shares of MURGY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. 84,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,786. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

