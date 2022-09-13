Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSE:MYE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. 87,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,550. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $661.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,323,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,281,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,959,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

