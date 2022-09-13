Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Cowen raised their target price on Myers Industries to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.
NYSE:MYE traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.14. 87,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,550. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $661.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.39.
Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.
