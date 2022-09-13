Nancy Hood Sells 2,934 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) CMO Nancy Hood sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $17,486.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at $336,579.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nancy Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Nancy Hood sold 116 shares of 1stdibs.Com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $660.04.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,807. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $258.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.87. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 166,017 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 969,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 570,920 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

