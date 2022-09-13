Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 0.9 %

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85. Nathan’s Famous has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $67.37.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.72 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 12.14%.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

