NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.28-$1.38 EPS.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,043. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NetApp has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTAP. Raymond James raised their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $138,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 142.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

