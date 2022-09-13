Netbox Coin Trading Down 63.8% Over Last Week (NBX)

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 63.8% lower against the US dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $67,712.05 and $2.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00026516 BTC.
Netbox Coin Coin Profile
Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 80,571,489 coins and its circulating supply is 79,578,046 coins. Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global.
Netbox Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.