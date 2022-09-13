Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Newrange Gold Price Performance
NRGOF remained flat at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
About Newrange Gold
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newrange Gold (NRGOF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Newrange Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newrange Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.