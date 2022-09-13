Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Newrange Gold Price Performance

NRGOF remained flat at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,837. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Newrange Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Newrange Gold

Newrange Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver ores. Its flagship property is the Pamlico gold project that covers an area of 8,900 hectares located in Mineral County, Nevada.

