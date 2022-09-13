NFT Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. NFT has a total market cap of $19.92 and approximately $392,856.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 5% against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,162.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00055279 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00064861 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005381 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075853 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists. The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

