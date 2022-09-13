NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Tenere Capital LLC

Tenere Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,878 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 2.7% of Tenere Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.42.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.28. 202,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,613. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

