Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 7,200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.
Nitto Denko Stock Performance
Nitto Denko stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. 52,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,660. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $44.24.
About Nitto Denko
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
