Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 7,200.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

Nitto Denko Stock Performance

Nitto Denko stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.31. 52,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,660. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $44.24.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko ( OTCMKTS:NDEKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.