Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at DNB Markets

DNB Markets started coverage on shares of Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a SEK 60 target price on the stock.
Nolato AB (publ) Stock Down 29.7 %
Shares of NLTBF opened at 6.33 on Friday. Nolato AB has a 52 week low of 6.33 and a 52 week high of 9.00.
