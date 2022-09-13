Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Rating) shot up 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.09 and last traded at $15.00. 670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits and related solutions for short-and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. It offers ultra-low power components; and develops low power cellular IoT.

