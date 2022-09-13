North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Lowered to C$38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday.

North West Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:NWC opened at C$33.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 11.54. North West has a 12-month low of C$30.55 and a 12-month high of C$40.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.70.

North West Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

In other North West news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel acquired 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.45 per share, with a total value of C$54,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at C$988,339.11. In other news, Director George Mcconnell Daniel acquired 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.45 per share, with a total value of C$54,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,551 shares in the company, valued at C$988,339.11. Also, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$34.30 per share, with a total value of C$27,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,393.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793 shares of company stock valued at $22,700.

North West Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Articles

