Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Up 12.5%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. Approximately 130,661 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 39,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Northern Superior Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$46.14 million and a PE ratio of -67.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,545 hectares situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

