Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Shares Down 4.6%

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$114.73 and last traded at C$118.11. Approximately 2,294,059 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,695,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$123.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$116.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$125.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$98.00.

Nutrien Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$119.27. The stock has a market cap of C$63.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.35.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Nutrien

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

In other news, Director Robert Kirkpatrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.92, for a total value of C$116,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,656.76.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

