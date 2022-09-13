O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. 1,069,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,854. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 349,451 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,165,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 262,359 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 204,933 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

