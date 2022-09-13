O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.25 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on OI. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 1,068,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 174.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

