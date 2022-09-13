Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.51

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.51 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 618035 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $670.09 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.
