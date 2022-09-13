Obyte Price Tops $15.91 on Major Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $13.08 million and $6,041.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be bought for about $15.91 or 0.00077160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Obyte

Obyte’s genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 822,137 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

According to CryptoCompare, “.Obyte is a distributed ledger based on directed acyclic graph (DAG). Access to Obyte ledger is decentralized, disintermediated, free (as in freedom), equal, and open.”

