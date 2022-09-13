OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.83.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.49%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,806.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 89.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,347,261 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 634,978 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after acquiring an additional 608,846 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,072,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after acquiring an additional 146,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,298,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

