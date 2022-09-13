Odyssey (OCN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Odyssey (OCN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $781,367.56 and $219,309.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,219.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004504 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00052662 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012064 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.49 or 0.00475058 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Odyssey is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN.

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is primarily a decentralized sharing economy and peer-to-peer ecosystem, aiming to compete with and replace the likes of Airbnb and Uber. Odyssey dreams big – aiming to completely replace the concept of private ownership with an economy in which everything is shared and little is owned. It’s a long way from its goals, of course, but making peer-to-peer sharing more efficient with smart contracts is certainly a step in the right direction. Telegram | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

