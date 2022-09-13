Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $17,839,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $276.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

