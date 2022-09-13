OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

OLO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered OLO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered OLO from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Trading Up 0.7 %

OLO stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.41. OLO has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 22.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $247,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 470,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of OLO by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in OLO by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in OLO by 3.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OLO

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.