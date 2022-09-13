Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Up 196.0% in August

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 196.0% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Opawica Explorations Price Performance

OTCMKTS OPWEF remained flat at $0.04 on Tuesday. Opawica Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

