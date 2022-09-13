Origo (OGO) Tops One Day Volume of $4,419.00

Origo (OGO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. During the last week, Origo has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $206,173.94 and $4,419.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00798267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Origo Profile

Origo’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official website is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography.To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

