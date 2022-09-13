OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.25

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $53.25, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.25.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.70.
OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.
