Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8-10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.95 billion.
Owens & Minor Trading Down 6.5 %
OMI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $49.11.
Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
