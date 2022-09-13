Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.
Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance
Shares of OXBDF stock remained flat at $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $22.86.
Oxford Biomedica Company Profile
