Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 148.9% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 39.0 days.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

Shares of OXBDF stock remained flat at $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. 215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Oxford Biomedica has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of cell and gene therapy products in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates various therapeutic genes.

