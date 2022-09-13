PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,085. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.

Insider Activity

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PACCAR by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,105,000 after buying an additional 99,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,862,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.