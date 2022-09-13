PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
PACCAR has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. PACCAR has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $8.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.
PACCAR Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,064,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,085. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PACCAR by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,954,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,105,000 after buying an additional 99,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,862,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
