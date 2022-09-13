Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.47

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.
Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 29.77%.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.
