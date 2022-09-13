Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Short Interest Up 256.9% in August

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 256.9% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PGYWW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,823. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGYWW. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

