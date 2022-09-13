Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the August 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN PZG traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 66,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,668. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZG. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project with 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

