Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.14.
Park Lawn Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of TSE PLC traded down C$0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 40,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$912.16 million and a PE ratio of 25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$26.69 and a 12 month high of C$42.13.
Park Lawn Company Profile
Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.
