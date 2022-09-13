Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.14.

Park Lawn Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSE PLC traded down C$0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.77. The stock had a trading volume of 40,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$912.16 million and a PE ratio of 25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Park Lawn has a 12 month low of C$26.69 and a 12 month high of C$42.13.

Insider Transactions at Park Lawn

Park Lawn Company Profile

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,976. In other Park Lawn news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$335,643.75. Also, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.76 per share, with a total value of C$49,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$557,976. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,395 shares of company stock worth $155,086.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

