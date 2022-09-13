Patrick J. Shea Sells 7,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.38, for a total value of C$1,311,679.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,400,936.07.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN traded up C$0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$192.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$174.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$169.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.39. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of C$148.05 and a 1-year high of C$193.70.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.32 billion. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.5095299 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.294 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on Waste Connections from C$170.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.43.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

