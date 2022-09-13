PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.6% of Broderick Brian C’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 1.6 %

PYPL traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.06. 533,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,252,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $287.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

