Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$47.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$37.02 and a one year high of C$53.58. The company has a market cap of C$26.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8706033 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 97.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,281.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 238 shares of company stock valued at $9,611.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

