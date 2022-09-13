Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Raised to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $244.00 price target on the stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.30.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PEN opened at $200.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.06. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.26 and a beta of 0.66. Penumbra has a one year low of $114.86 and a one year high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,714,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,714,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,522. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 402.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 104.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $8,463,000. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.