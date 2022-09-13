Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $145.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,977.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 18.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 45,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.