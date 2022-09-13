Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Perma-Pipe International Price Performance

PPIH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. 10,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,209. The company has a market cap of $73.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.24. Perma-Pipe International has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the second quarter worth about $115,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 3.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in Perma-Pipe International during the first quarter worth about $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Perma-Pipe International

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.