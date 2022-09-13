Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Stock Down 3.7 %

Perrigo stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.61. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -148.57%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Perrigo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

