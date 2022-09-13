Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,109,965 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,962,000. Netflix comprises approximately 11.2% of Pershing Square Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. owned 0.70% of Netflix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 289.0% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 5,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.4% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Benchmark cut shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $13.79 on Tuesday, reaching $222.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,399. The firm has a market cap of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

