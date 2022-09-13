Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.6% from the August 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pershing Square Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PSHZF traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,216. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Pershing Square Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

