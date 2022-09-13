Peter Hantman Sells 25,000 Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Stock

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares in the company, valued at $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Hantman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68.

On Monday, August 1st, Peter Hantman sold 3,422 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $23,954.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $198,250.00.

NYSE ETWO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 46,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,964. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.53.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $160.38 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 498.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 190,860 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

