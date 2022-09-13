Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Petrus Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTRUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 90.8% from the August 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Petrus Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Petrus Resources stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,365. Petrus Resources has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

