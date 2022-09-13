Phantasma (SOUL) Price Tops $0.26

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $27.20 million and $208,381.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001254 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00093976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00069315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00021979 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00031657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000319 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storageChain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain.The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

