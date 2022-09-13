Phase 2 Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 523,318 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 523,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,003,000. Flywire accounts for approximately 10.4% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Flywire by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Flywire by 1,254.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 4,384.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $3,089,510.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,162,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $3,089,510.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,149,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,910,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,315,584 shares of company stock worth $59,195,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

FLYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of Flywire stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.67. 18,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,453. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

