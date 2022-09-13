Phase 2 Partners LLC Takes Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Phase 2 Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000. Raymond James makes up about 2.4% of Phase 2 Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 74.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 347,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 148,222 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $5,279,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RJF traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,064. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.06. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.89.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

