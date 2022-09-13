Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.56 million.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 172,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.57. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.